There’s 1 Big Date Coming For Aaron Rodgers Situation

There appears to be one big date coming in regards to the situation with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers is unhappy in Green Bay. The MVP quarterback has reportedly requested a trade, though the Packers don’t seem to be interested in acting on it. So, we’re currently in a standstill.

The superstar quarterback has yet to report to voluntary OTAs or mandatory minicamp. It’s unclear when – or if – he plans on showing up.

There’s reportedly one big date coming, though. According to Pro Football Talk, Rodgers could opt out of the 2021 season and keep his money. The opt-out deadline is coming up quickly, though.

By next Friday, July 2, he can pull the plug on the 2021 season. It would be a permanent and irrevocable decision, but he can do it. The benefit to doing so comes from the fact that he would not forfeit $11.5 million in unearned signing bonus money for 2021 if he opts out. Also, he presumably would still receive the payments on the $6.8 million roster bonus that he earned in March, and that is due to be paid out in weekly installments during the season.

So, if Rodgers does not opt out, that’s a decent sign that he believes his situation will be resolved – one way or another.

Basically if Aaron Rodgers doesn't opt out, it's likely he plans to play, which I believe is the case. https://t.co/lBWiKT7Kth — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) June 25, 2021

We’ll find out soon. July 2 is coming up next week.