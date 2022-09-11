Aaron Rodgers Sounds Off On Government: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers hasn't shied away from the microphone leading up to the 2022 NFL season.

The Green Bay Packers starting quarterback has done a lot of notable interviews, many of which focused on things other than football, and his latest one is making some headlines.

Rodgers voiced his opinion on the abortion issue in a reported interview with Bill Maher.

"I don't believe the government should have any control over what we do with our bodies."

Unsurprisingly, Rodgers' comments are making waves on social media this weekend.

"Agreed," one fan wrote.

"Walks like a duck, quacks like a duck..." another fan wrote.

"Why is this even a controversial statement?" one fan added.

"More proof that Rodgers is a Libertarian. Remember, you can have an opinion on something and still believe it’s wrong for the government to force that belief on other people," one fan added.

