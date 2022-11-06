Aaron Rodgers Takes Shot At Lions Following Embarrassing Loss

CBS Sports.

The Detroit Lions shocked Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.

Rodgers threw three interceptions on way to the Packers' shocking loss to the Lions at Ford Field.

Following the game, Rodgers made it clear that he doesn't have a very high opinion on the Lions this year.

"Can’t lose a game like that against that team," Rodgers said.

The problem for Rodgers and the Packers - they're not much better than the Lions this year. Green Bay has now lost five straight games. While the Packers entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations, they don't look close to a playoff team right now.

Detroit improved to 2-6 on the season with the win over Green Bay. The Packers, meanwhile, are just one game better, at 3-6 on the 2022 regular season.

Both the Lions and the Packers are in line to get a high NFL Draft pick this year.

Perhaps Green Bay will use theirs on another quarterback?

(Kidding - sort of.)