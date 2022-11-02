Aaron Rodgers Takes Significant Step At Practice Wednesday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the Washington Football Team in the game at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has played through a right thumb injury that limited the star quarterback's practice participation over the past few weeks.

The four-time MVP hasn't practiced on a Wednesday since suffering the injury at the end of Week 5's loss to the New York Giants in London. However, that changed this week.

ESPN's Rob Demovsky documented Rodgers back at Wednesday's practice for the Green Bay Packers.

Although Rodgers hasn't missed any games, he's averaging just 6.0 yards per pass attempt during an ongoing four-game losing streak. The Packers hadn't dropped more than four games in each of the last three seasons.

A 94.5 quarterback rating still ranks ninth among all qualified starters, but it represents Rodgers' lowest mark since 2015. Meanwhile, his 38.2 QBR is the lowest of his 15 seasons as a starter and ranks 27th behind Matt Ryan, Zach Wilson, and Kenny Pickett.

Practicing Wednesday could point to his thumb feeling better. The Packers will hope to see a vintage Rodgers performance against the Detroit Lions in Week 9.