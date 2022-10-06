Aaron Rodgers Was Hoping For A Different London Schedule

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on December 12, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers will travel to London to play the New York Giants this Sunday.

Aaron Rodgers wishes the team journeyed across the pond sooner.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, the Packers are flying to England on late Thursday. The star quarterback lamented not having more time there.

"We're all excited," Rodgers said. "I think the reason I said I wanted to go over early was just to experience a little bit of that culture, to be able to get out and see some sights and interact with fans and ... shoot, go to a pub and have a Guinness or whatever the local brew is. That's what we all want to do, those of us that want to go over early."

Matt LaFleur didn't express as much enthusiasm for the trip, prompting Rodgers to call coaches "creatures of habit."

"It feels like a Thursday night game for us as coaches just in terms of all the preparation you've got to do," LaFleur said. "But you just do it, so it is what it is."

The team is expected to fly overnight and arrive in London on Friday morning before practicing at 1:15 p.m. local time. Rodgers isn't overly worried about their itinerary.

"Obviously the time we're leaving might put a little stress on the schedule," Rodgers said. "But that's way down at the bottom of the concerns."

Rodgers and Co. won't have much time to tour London, but they'll look to cement a successful work trip with their fourth straight win. The Week 5 game starts at 9:30 a.m. ET on NFL Network.