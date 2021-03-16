The Spun

Adam Schefter Has 1 Major Guarantee For The 2021 NFL Draft

Adam Schefter on the phone.NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Sports Writer Adam Schefter attends the Annual Charity Day Hosted By Cantor Fitzgerald And BGC at the Cantor Fitzgerald Office on September 11, 2013 in New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

The 2021 NFL draft sits just over a month away, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter is already making guarantees.

During an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live this afternoon, the NFL insider made a bold proclamation about the first six or seven picks. He thinks one position group will have four players drafted in the first seven picks.

Which position? Quarterback, of course.

“There’ll be four quarterbacks taken in the first six or seven picks of the draft,” Schefter said on the show. “Take that to the bank”

This shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise. Everyone and their mother knows the Jacksonville Jaguars will select former Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick.

Shortly after he’s off the board, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance will vie to be the next quarterback taken.

All three could potentially be the No. 2 pick to the New York Jets – or another team if the Jets decide to hold onto Sam Darnold and deal the No. 2 pick.

The Miami Dolphins hold the No. 3 pick and could easily deal that selection to a quarterback-needy team. Atlanta currently holds the No. 4 selection and could find a successor to Matt Ryan.

Cincinnati, Philadelphia and Detroit own the No. 5, 6 and 7 picks respectively. The Bengals won’t be drafting a quarterback, but both the Eagles and Lions could – or trade their selections as well.


