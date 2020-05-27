The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Adam Schefter Names Team With Biggest Offer To Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney sacks Jimmy Garoppolo during Seahawks at 49ers.SANTA CLARA, CA - NOVEMBER 11: Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Seattle Seahawks in action during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on November 11, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 27-24. (Photo by Rob Leiter/Getty Images)

We now have another NFL insider linking free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the Cleveland Browns.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson cited the Browns as a possible frontrunner for Clowney during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week. Robinson said Cleveland has the cap space to make the move happen and is interested in pairing Clowney with young star defensive end Myles Garrett.

This afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter seemed to confirm the Browns’ ability to pay Clowney. In fact, Cleveland has opened its pocket books up the farthest for the onetime No. 1 overall pick.

In an interview with “The Next Level” with Emmett Golden and Jerod Cherry on ESPN Cleveland, Schefter said the Browns have “the richest offer on the table” for Clowney.

“I think they’ve been the most aggressive team with him financially,” Schefter said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “And, I just think he has balked at going to Cleveland for whatever reason. I think he’s been hesitant to go because if he wasn’t, he would’ve gone already because it’s the most money. It’s the richest offer on the table and he hasn’t taken it.”

Schefter added that he was unaware why Clowney was reluctant to sign with the Browns, but reiterated the team’s financial commitment to him.

Clowney has made three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team in six seasons since being drafted first overall out of South Carolina in 2014.

Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.