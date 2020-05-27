Adam Schefter Names Team With Biggest Offer To Jadeveon Clowney

We now have another NFL insider linking free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney to the Cleveland Browns.

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson cited the Browns as a possible frontrunner for Clowney during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” this week. Robinson said Cleveland has the cap space to make the move happen and is interested in pairing Clowney with young star defensive end Myles Garrett.

This afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter seemed to confirm the Browns’ ability to pay Clowney. In fact, Cleveland has opened its pocket books up the farthest for the onetime No. 1 overall pick.

In an interview with “The Next Level” with Emmett Golden and Jerod Cherry on ESPN Cleveland, Schefter said the Browns have “the richest offer on the table” for Clowney.

.@AdamSchefter just told us that the Browns have offered Jadeveon Clowney the most money and he would be here already if he wanted to be in Cle. — Emmett Golden (@egoldie80) May 27, 2020

“I think they’ve been the most aggressive team with him financially,” Schefter said, via ESPN’s Jake Trotter. “And, I just think he has balked at going to Cleveland for whatever reason. I think he’s been hesitant to go because if he wasn’t, he would’ve gone already because it’s the most money. It’s the richest offer on the table and he hasn’t taken it.”

Schefter added that he was unaware why Clowney was reluctant to sign with the Browns, but reiterated the team’s financial commitment to him.

Adam Schefter, on The Next Level on @ESPNCleveland today, had this to say about DE Jadeveon Clowney and the Browns @AdamSchefter @egoldie80: pic.twitter.com/d3URysUQ7M — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) May 27, 2020

Clowney has made three Pro Bowls and one All-Pro team in six seasons since being drafted first overall out of South Carolina in 2014.