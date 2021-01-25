Adam Schefter Predicts How Many NFL QBs Will Change Teams

When Adam Schefter speaks, NFL fans should listen. The ESPN NFL insider made a big prediction on Monday regarding the league’s upcoming off-season.

Schefty is anticipating a major quarterback shakeup within the league in coming months. In fact, he predicts over 18 teams will have made a quarterback change by the start of the 2021 season.

“There are roughly 10 QBs locked into starting jobs for Opening Day of the 2021 NFL season,” Schefter tweeted on Monday. “This is expected to be an unprecedented offseason of QB movement. My Over/Under of teams changing QBs this off-season is 18. I’ll go with the over.”

We could wind up witnessing unprecedented quarterback movement in coming weeks. It all starts with Houston’s Deshaun Watson and Detroit’s Matthew Stafford.

There are roughly 10 QBs locked into starting jobs for Opening Day of the 2021 NFL season. This is expected to be an unprecedented offseason of QB movement. My Over/Under of teams changing QBs this off-season is 18. I’ll go with the over. pic.twitter.com/hOKVRaE3Pj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2021

Both Watson and Stafford have expressed their desire to be traded. Plenty of the teams are already reportedly in the mix for one or both stars, including Indianapolis, Miami, San Francisco and several others.

Depending on where both Stafford and Watson get traded will shape how other teams move forward. If a team like the 49ers, for example, can’t land Watson or Stafford there’s a chance they try and move Jimmy Garoppolo and draft a quarterback.

The Bears, Eagles, Jets, Patriots and Rams have quarterback mysteries to solve as well. Each will be interested in potential trades or draft acquisitions.

It’s going to be a bumpy off-season. The NFL will look entirely different once the 2021 season rolls around.