Adam Schefter Reveals What He's Hearing About NFL Schedule

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 18: ESPN analyst Adam Schefter on tv broadcast before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Bills 34-31. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Adam Schefter provided an update on how the NFL may handle the schedule.

Appearing on Thursday's First Take, via The Comeback, the ESPN NFL insider said he doesn't believe the league will resume Monday's postponed game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. They stopped playing after Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest during the first quarter.

"As somebody said to me this past week, 'The game is bad mojo. It's time to leave it behind.' Move forward, not back, and I don't believe the league -- under most circumstances -- is going to wind up replaying that game," Schefter said.

The Bills said Thursday that Hamlin has made "remarkable improvements" and "appears to be neurologically intact." Schefter said the positive update will send the league into "overdrive" contemplating scheduling scenarios.

Schefter credited ESPN colleague Matt Hasselbeck with pitching an idea under consideration.

"You call the Bengals/Bills a tie," Schefter explained. "The No. 1 seed gets the choice of home field throughout the playoffs or the bye. The No. 2 seed gets whatever isn't chosen."

Schefter then mentioned a potentially "more viable" option of moving the AFC Championship Game to a neutral site if Monday's postponement affects who would have received home-field advantage.

The 12-3 Bills and 11-4 Bengals are currently seeded No. 2 and 3 in the AFC behind the 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs. If not making up the Bills and Bengals matchup, there's a strong chance the conference championship game will involve teams without the same number of games played.

The NFL currently plans on playing Week 18 as scheduled.