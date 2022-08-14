Adam Schefter Shoots Down Colin Kaepernick Rumor: NFL World Reacts

ANN ARBOR, MI - APRIL 02: Colin Kaepernick interacts with fans before the Michigan spring football game at Michigan Stadium on April 2, 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Kaepernick was honorary captain for the game. (Photo by Jaime Crawford/Getty Images)

No, Colin Kaepernick has not signed with the Cleveland Browns for the 2022 season.

While a tweet suggesting the Browns had signed Kaepernick went super viral on social media, the report has been shot down by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The prominent NFL insider took to social media to dispel the report.

Good for Schefter to shoot down the report.

"If you're going to post a fake Kaepernick signing and attribute it to Adam Schefter... maybe don't do it on a platform he's active on? lol," one fan wrote.

"He got a Schefty response without a tag lmaooo," one fan added.

There has been some speculation that the Browns could look into Kaepernick, especially if Deshaun Watson gets a lengthier suspension.

There's some logic in the Browns signing Kaepernick if Watson is out for the season.

Still, it remains unlikely that Kaepernick will be on an NFL roster again.