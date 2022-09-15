Adam Schefter Suggests 1 Player Could Take Over After Elijah Mitchell Injury

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 07: ESPN Monday Night Football Studio Analysts Adam Schefter during the NFL regular season football game between the Cleveland Browns and the San Francisco 49ers on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers must replace last year's breakout backfield star after placing Elijah Mitchell on the injured reserve with an MCL sprain.

Adam Schefter believes another rookie could once again run with an opportunity.

Appearing on ESPN's Fantasy Focus, the NFL insider told Field Yates that the 49ers will "obviously" give more work to Jeff Wilson, who played just nine games last year after ending the 2020 season with five touchdowns in his final four games.

However, Schefter advised everyone to keep an eye on Jordan Mason as "the guy that interests me." He said the undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech "had juice to his game" during the preseason.

While draft equity suggests third-round pick Tyrion Davis-Price will get an opportunity before Mason, that didn't stop the 49ers from giving Mitchell immediate work as a sixth-round selection last year. Furthermore, Mason earned a roster spot over Trey Sermon, a 2021 third-rounder.

While Mason didn't receive much playing time in college, the 5-foot-11, 223-pounder has since made a strong impression. He caught Schefter's attention by gaining 94 rushing yards on 19 preseason carries.

Kyle Shanahan said the 49ers could play the "hot hand" at running back, but expect Wilson to get the first crack at a featured workload. Since it's probably too late to add him in most fantasy leagues, fantasy managers may want to consider listening to Schefter and stashing Mason before San Francisco's Week 2 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.