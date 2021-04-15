Adam Schefter Has New Update On NFL 2021 Schedule Release

The Spun

There are a few important milestones during the typical NFL offseason, including the annual draft and the much-anticipated schedule release.

Last year, the league released its regular season schedule after the NFL Draft, which was a deviation from the normal procedure. In March, it was reported by Sports Business Journal that the NFL was once again planning to unveil the upcoming schedule after the draft.

This afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter confirmed that is the case.

As Schefter says, this isn’t a surprising update. Unless the NFL released the schedule some time next week, it was always going to have to wait until post-draft.

Whenever the schedule arrives, we know it will include a 17th regular season game for the first time ever. Matchups for that extra contest have already been determined.

The 2021 NFL Draft is set for April 29-May 1, with the 2021 schedule likely dropping one-to-two weeks after.


