Adam Thielen Reveals His Pick For NFL's Best Wide Receiver

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 28: Adam Thielen #19 of the Minnesota Vikings catches the ball in the end zone for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Adam Thielen believes the NFL's best wide receiver plays for the Minnesota Vikings.

He doesn't believe it's himself, though.

Thielen said following the Vikings' win over the Saints in London that he believes his teammate, Justin Jefferson, is the league's top wide receiver.

Jefferson, who played collegiately at LSU, has been dominant since arriving in the National Football League a couple of years ago.

Thielen made his opinion clear on Sunday.

“I strongly believe he’s the best receiver in this league.”

There are multiple options when it comes to picking the NFL's best wide receiver. It's a position that has a lot of depth right now.

However, you couldn't go wrong in picking Jefferson as the league's best wide out.