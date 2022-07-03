Adrian Peterson Boxing Match Set: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - OCTOBER 14: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins looks on after defeating the Carolina Panthers at FedExField on October 14, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Celebrity boxing matches might have jumped the shark at this point...

Former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell have agreed to fight each other.

Seriously.

While Peterson and Bell both starred in the National Football League, making lots of money, they've agreed to fight in a boxing match.

Did anyone ask for this?

Perhaps not, but legendary NFL running back Eric Dickerson has already made his prediction.

"I know how strong AP is," Dickerson said. "AP bigger, AP stronger."

The contracts have reportedly been signed.

It's pretty crazy to see this happening for real.

Who will you be betting on - Adrian Peterson or Le'Veon Bell?