Adrian Peterson Confirms Personal Goal For Rest Of NFL Career

Adrian Peterson defied the odds by playing in all 16 games this past season as a 35-year-old running back. The four-time All-Pro has intention of stopping either.

Peterson recently told TMZ that he plans on playing until he is 40–and still being productive at that age to boot.

“I want to live to be a 40-year-old back out there rushing for 1,500 yards and amazing people still,” Peterson said.

The seven-time Pro Bowler has two goals he still wants to check off before he retires. One is winning a championship, and the other is breaking Emmitt Smith’s career rushing yardage record.

Right now, Peterson is 3,535 yards away from equaling Smith’s 18,355-yard total.

“I’m going to keep playing, trying to chase the championship,” Peterson said, “and, God’s willing, within the process of doing that, I’m able to catch Emmitt and pass him.”

A pending free agent, Peterson said last week he would be interested in going to Tampa to play with Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champion Bucs.

“That would definitely be something I’m interested in,” Peterson said. “If they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”

In 2020, Peterson rushed for 604 yards and seven touchdowns on 156 attempts for the Detroit Lions.