Adrian Peterson Updates The Status Of His Free Agency Decision

As the NFL offseason rolls alongs, players have begun to make their free agency decisions. Meanwhile, 35-year-old running back Adrian Peterson is biding his time.

The 14-year veteran spent his 2020 season with the Detroit Lions, providing consistency to an otherwise erratic backfield. Peterson made 10 starts and appeared in all 16 games for the organization, rushing for 604 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 12 passes for 101 receiving yards.

After the season concluded, Peterson, who will turn 36 on March 21, confirmed his hope to play in the league for as long as possible. The only question remaining for the veteran back, is where.

NFL insider Josina Anderson gave the latest update on when the former seven-time All-Pro might make his decision.

“We’re figuring it out with a couple of teams to see where I am going to continue my career,” Peterson said to Anderson on a Monday phone call.

Just got off the phone with #Lions RB Adrian Peterson: "We're figuring it out with a coupe of teams to see where I am going to continue my career." — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 15, 2021

Peterson told Pat McAfee last week that he’d been in contact with two NFL teams so far this offseason. It’s unclear if Anderson’s report implies if that number has grown or if the running back is negotiation with just those franchises.

Peterson’s career trajectory has been intersting to watch. When he arrived in the league in 2007, he dominated opposing defenses with the Minnesota Vikings, making the Pro Bowl in six of his first seven seasons. However, injuries and a season-long suspension sidetracked his time on the field, leading some to question if his impressive run would be over.

But the veteran ballcarrier found his footing in Washington in 2018. He started all 16 games for the organization that season, proving to be a reliable contributor once again.

After an individual career filled with accolades and accomplishments, Peterson has expressed his interest in joining a contender this offseason. Among the possible destinations is Tampa Bay.

“That would definitely be something I’m interested in,” Peterson said of signing with the Buccaneers, via TMZ Sports. “If they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”

It comes as no surprise that Peterson would want to chase a ring in the tail-end of his career. Time will tell if he’ll get his wish later this offseason.