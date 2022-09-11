Adrian Peterson Got Knocked Out: NFL World Reacts

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 24: Running back Adrian Peterson #26 of the Washington Redskins looks on before playing the Denver Broncos during a preseason game at FedExField on August 24, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

We're not sure who keeps asking for these celebrity boxing matches, but we got another one on Saturday night.

Former NFL running backs Adrian Peterson and Le'Veon Bell squared off in a lightly-attended boxing match on Saturday evening.

Peterson got knocked out.

It's a tough look for one of the greatest running backs in the history of the National Football League.

Why did Peterson feel the need to do this?

"When I saw this I’m asking the Question? What happened to all that NFL money they made, both where top RBs in the League!!! Sad sorry!!!" one fan wrote.

"Seems like the last thing a couple NFL players need is to take the helmets off and hit each other in the head," one fan added.

"Bro why am I watching Adrian Peterson get clutched in a boxing ring???" one fan wondered.

The celebrity boxing match trend needs to end, right?