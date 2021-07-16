Veteran running back Adrian Peterson is still a free agent, but he continues to prepare for the 2021 season with the hope he’ll get a call ahead of training camps.

Peterson has made it clear he’d like to join a contender. He admitted as much in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio earlier this year.

“I’m looking for a contender,” Peterson said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “I’m looking for a team that’s built to go and chase a championship. That’s my ultimate goal and I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that. A team with a good quarterback, a good defense and some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. For me to be able to get into that type of situation would be perfect.”

Though Peterson has yet to receive a call, he’s preparing as if he’s going to. The former superstar sent a message to NFL teams this week, telling them he’s “ready to play ball.”

“The training is going well and I’m going to control the things that I can control right now, and, when that time comes, somebody will give me a call,” Peterson said, via Pro Football Talk. “That’s all I’m asking for. My body feels good. I came out healthy from last season. My body feels strong. I still feel young. I still feel good. I’m ready to play ball.”

Adrian Peterson spent the 2020 season with the Detroit Lions. He carried the rock 156 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns.

It’s probably only a matter of time before Peterson starts getting calls from NFL teams. The veteran back is hoping to hear from a few contenders ahead of the 2021 season.