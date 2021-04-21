Earlier Tuesday afternoon, fans learned that former Alabama star running back Najee Harris was working out with a legendary running back.

That running back turned out to be former Oklahoma star Adrian Peterson. Harris clearly wanted to learn a thing or two from one of the best to ever play the game.

And yet, Peterson himself isn’t finished just yet. The longtime Minnesota Vikings star made it very clear he wants to continue playing during the 2021 season.

On Tuesday afternoon he opened up on what he’s looking for in a new team. It’s simple: Peterson wants the chance to compete for a Super Bowl.

Here’s what he said, via Sirius XM Radio:

“I’m looking for a contender,” Peterson said. “I’m looking for a team that’s built to go and chase a championship. That’s my ultimate goal and I feel like I can really help to contribute in accomplishing that. A team with a good quarterback, a good defense and some playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. For me to be able to get into that type of situation would be perfect.”

It’s not surprising to hear Peterson wants to join a contender. During his likely path to the Hall of Fame, he hasn’t had the chance to compete for a Lombardi Trophy.

Several landing spots have been floated, including the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s unclear where he’ll end up though.