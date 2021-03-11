Adrian Peterson Says He’s Been In Contact With 2 Teams

Adrian Peterson will soon hit the free agent market after spending the 2020-21 season with the Detroit Lions. Two teams have already been in contact with the veteran back.

Peterson will turn 36 years old later this month. Despite his age, he’s still playing at a high level. The veteran back carried the rock 156 times for 604 yards and seven touchdowns for the Lions last season, making 10 starts and appearing in 16 games for the organization.

It’s unclear if the Lions want Peterson back for the 2021 season. If they do, it appears they’ll have some competition.

Peterson told Pat McAfee on Thursday he’s been contacted by two NFL teams so far this off-season. Expect that number to grow as the free agent market heats up later this month.

A free agent now @AdrianPeterson is staying ready & has received calls from a couple of teams #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/60tLzJTLRz — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 11, 2021

Adrian Peterson said earlier this year that he’s interested in signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It’s unclear if there’s mutual interest on Tampa’s end.

“That would definitely be something I’m interested in,” Peterson said of signing with the Bucs, via TMZ Sports. “If they want me to be a part of it, I’ll be a part of it for sure. Because I’m definitely trying to add a trophy to my resume.”

The Bucs may be in need of some depth at running back this off-season, and Peterson provides plenty of value at the position. But it’ll come down to the numbers.

At the same time, Peterson wants to add more trophies to his already illustrious career. Joining a contender may be at the top of his priority list after spending one season with the Lions.