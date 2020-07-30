1 NFL Team Already Sent Rookies Home From Training Camp

On Thursday afternoon, one NFL team made the decision to send all of their rookies home from training camp.

According to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo, the Buffalo Bills sent rookies home this afternoon. The team planned to have in-person meetings but changed course.

Garafolo noted the Bills have had a few positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks. In light of those tests, the team made the smart decision to postpone in-person meetings for the time being.

“The Buffalo Bills sent home all of the rookies they had inside the building that were going to be a part of meetings there,” Garafolo reported. “The Bills have had some positive COVID tests that they’ve reported and they have guys on the Reserve/COVID list.”

From Inside Training Camp on @nflnetwork: Teams are already making adjustments to life in the COVID-19 world. Today it was the #Bills, who called an audible and sent their rookies home. pic.twitter.com/xEEPAZw5O6 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 30, 2020

Garafolo said the rookies will attend their meetings virtually instead. Earlier this week, Bills wide receiver Duke Williams and defensive lineman Vincent Taylor were placed on the Reserve/COVID list.

NFL.com explained the list: “Unlike injured reserve, there is no specified return time for the reserve/COVID-19 list as it’s only the minimum time it takes for a player to pass NFL-NFL Players Association testing and treatment protocols.”

Most teams have placed several players on the list over the past few weeks.

Buffalo made the smart decision to shut things down to contain the virus heading into the 2020 season. We’ll have to wait and see when the rookies can make a return to camp.