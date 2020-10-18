2 Key Bills Players Are Questionable For Monday Night

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for a massive Monday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. But two key Bills players have been listed as “questionable” for the marquee showdown.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White and wide receiver John Brown are listed as questionable for Monday Night Football. White has been dealing with a back injury, but he was able to practice for a second straight day on Saturday. There’s optimism he’ll be able to give it a go this coming Monday after missing Tuesday night’s game.

Brown also missed Tuesday Night Football against the Tennessee Titans earlier this week. The Bills receiver is dealing with a calf injury.

It’s never a good thing to be down a few key players in the NFL, especially when playing the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo could be on the brink of two straight losses if both Brown and White are unable to give it a go on Monday Night Football.

The Buffalo Bills look the part of a legitimate contender in the AFC. We’ll find out all we need to know about this team when it takes on the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Kansas City is definitely the favorite to win the Super Bowl this season. But the Chiefs haven’t exactly been flawless.

The Buffalo Bills play the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football at 5 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.