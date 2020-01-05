2-Time Pro Bowl LB Announces Retirement After Playoff Loss Today

Today may have been the final game of the season for the Buffalo Bills, but it was the final career game for Buffalo linebacker Lorenzo Alexander.

Alexander informed reporters post-game that he is hanging up his cleats after 13 seasons. He spent the last four with the Bills.

This season, Alexander played in all 16 games for the Bills, starting seven. He recorded 50 tackles, nine quarterback hits and a pair of sacks.

Prior to coming to Buffalo, Alexander spent one season with the Oakland Raiders and two with the Arizona Cardinals. His first six seasons were with the Washington Redskins.

Alexander made a pair of Pro Bowls, once in 2012 and another in 2016.

After 15 years, #BUF LB & NFL Man of the Year nominee Lorenzo Alexander says he will retire. He’s a good man. The league will miss him. #BUFvsHOU pic.twitter.com/ndPc9y2U7I — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) January 5, 2020

Alexander’s career came to a close in Buffalo’s 22-19 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.

After a bizarre finish to regulation, the game ended on a Kai Fairbairn 28-yard field goal after a sensational effort by Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.