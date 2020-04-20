3 Teams Named Favorites For A Leonard Fournette Trade

Leonard Fournette is on the trading block. Three teams have been named as the favorites to land the Jaguars RB in a potential trade.

The former LSU star was selected fourth overall by Jacksonville in the 2017 NFL Draft. Fournette’s been productive for the Jaguars over three seasons, running for 2,631 yards and 17 touchdowns in 36 NFL games.

According to reports this offseason, though, the Jaguars are reportedly testing the waters for a possible trade. Fournette hasn’t lived up to his collegiate hype, and the money could become too much for Jacksonville to afford in coming years.

If a trade were to happen, three teams have emerged as the favorites to land the Jaguars RB. The Bills (+300), Dolphins (+400) and Lions (+600) have the best odds to land Fournette, according to SportsLine.

The Bills (+300) are the favorites to land Leonard Fournette, according to our oddsmakers pic.twitter.com/UR6ac40IDd — SportsLine (@SportsLine) April 20, 2020

All three teams – Buffalo, Miami and Detroit – are in need of a quarterback, so a possible trade makes sense.

The Bills need a quality workhorse RB to play alongside youngster Josh Allen. The Buffalo QB led the Bills to the AFC Wildcard Playoff in a contest against the Houston Texans, but failed to advance after a brutal 22-19 loss.

Buffalo could be a perfect fit for the former LSU star. But as things currently stand, the Jaguars appear to just be testing the trade market waters.