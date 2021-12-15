Adam Schefter Has New Update On Bills QB Josh Allen

Last Sunday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had one of the best performances the NFL world has seen this season. Unfortunately, he was seen wearing a walking boot after the team’s overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was announced on Monday that Allen suffered a foot sprain. Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Allen is considered day-to-day with this injury.

On Wednesday, ESPN insider Adam Schefter had an update on Allen. It turns out the star quarterback was a limited participant in practice this afternoon.

This is a sign that Allen could potentially play through this injury. As long as the team doesn’t downgrade his status in practice this week, he should be good to go for Sunday’s game.

Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh said his QB Lamar Jackson will be day to day due to his sprained ankle. Bills QB Josh Allen listed as a limited participant in practice today due to his sprained foot. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 15, 2021

Speaking to reporters over the weekend, Allen said he didn’t think he suffered a serious injury. He was just sore from all the stress he put on his foot.

“Finished the game on it, so I don’t think it’s going to be a big deal,” Allen said, per ESPN. “It’s pretty sore. It’s football.”

Allen finished Sunday’s game with 308 passing yards, 109 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. Despite his heroic effort, the Bills were unable to defeat the Buccaneers on the road.

The Bills have a great chance to get back in the win column this Sunday when they face the Panthers.