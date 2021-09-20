Amazon Is Reportedly Looking For Buffalo Bills Fans

The Buffalo Bills have been surging over the past few years thanks to great coaching, great drafting and – above all – great play on the field. Now, corporate titan Amazon wants to get in on the Buffalo Bills’ recent success and their extremely passionate fans.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, Amazon is seeking Buffalo Bills fans for an upcoming commercial shoot. Per the report, it is a stunt role that will pay around $1,200 for 11 hours of work.

Per WGRZ, at least one hiree must be willing to jump through a table (per Bills tradition). Other roles include “boat fans, face paint fan, super fan, and young football fan.”

The commercial shoot will reportedly take place between October 5 and 6 – right before their Week 5 tilt with the Kansas City Chiefs. Fans are already excited about the possibilities, but many pointed out that Amazon probably doesn’t even need to pay to get applicants:

Amazon is looking for fans in the Buffalo area to take part in a commercial shoot. That includes a stunt role that will pay $1,200 for 11 hours for someone that is willing to jump through a table. https://t.co/68GwJHRbQg — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 20, 2021

“Bills fans do this for free lol,” one fan said in a retweet.

“There would be a line of #BillsMafia willing to pay $1,200 for this role,” wrote another.

“Suckers. They could’ve gotten someone in Buffalo to do it for twelve dollars,” a third fan wrote.

“1) Amazon is stupid. #BillsMafia does this for fun every Sunday 2) You’re Amazon… you can afford more than $1,200 3) I’ll come do it for $1,000,” another fan pointed out.

Suffice it to say, Amazon should have no trouble finding “qualified” Buffalo Bills fans for this job.