Bart Scott Names His Top 5 Picks For NFL MVP Right Now

We’re midway through the 2021 NFL season and the competition at the top is very tight. There’s no obvious favorite for the MVP award like we’ve had over the last three years.

But ESPN’s Bart Scott believes he’s narrowed the field a little bit. On Friday’s edition of Get Up, Scott named and ranked his top five candidates for the NFL MVP award.

Taking the top spot on his ranking was Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Given that the Packers are tied for the NFL’s best record as Rodgers picks up right where he left off last year, it’s not the worst pick in the world.

At second was Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, followed by Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at third. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen take spots four and five respectively.

All five of those quarterbacks are playing extremely well this season. They’re all starters for teams that could be Super Bowl favorites by the end of the year.

Absent from the list was Kyler Murray, who seemed like the prohibitive favorite to win the award but has missed two games with an injury. If he returns to the incredible form he was in before his injury, he could be back on the list.

Do you agree with Bart Scott’s ranking of NFL MVP candidates?