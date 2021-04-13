Betting Odds Name 3 Favorites For NFL’s 2021 MVP

We’re still several months away from the 2021 season, but the betting odds for next year’s MVP have already been revealed.

BetOnline released the odds for next season’s MVP this Tuesday. Some of the names that cracked the list were a bit of a surprise, but the three favorites for the award aren’t.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes currently has the best odds to win the MVP. Right behind him on the list is Aaron Rodgers, who managed to win his third MVP this past season.

Following the three-time MVP on the list is Josh Allen. He came on strong at the end of the 2020 season, making a serious push for the award. If he can pick up where he left off in January, he could end up winning MVP next season.

Here are the odds for the 2021 NFL MVP:

Early odds on 2021 NFL MVP are out from @betonline_ag and Tom Brady is tied for sixth-best odds, at 16:1. pic.twitter.com/UkqTznDju2 — Greg Auman (@gregauman) April 13, 2021

There are a few players on this list that provide tremendous value. For example, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry has 40/1 odds despite rushing for over 2,000 yards last fall.

Recent history tells us that quarterbacks are the favorites to win this award. If that’s the case, Russell Wilson’s 22/1 odds are pretty tough to beat. Second-year quarterbacks like Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert and Tua Tagovailoa all have decent odds too.

Who do you think will be named the MVP of the NFL next season?