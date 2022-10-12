Bills All-Pro Defensive Back Reportedly Underwent Significant Surgery

BUFFALO, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Micah Hyde #23 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the second quarter against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a neck injury late last month.

ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday morning that Hyde underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck. His timeline for recovery is "six-to-nine months."

As serious as this issue sounds, Hyde reportedly intends to continue his playing career.

"Hyde is cleared to travel and will be back with the team soon," Fowler tweeted. "Hyde plans to have a banner 2023 season and the surgery is expected to stabilize the neck issue moving forward."

Hyde, 31, started the first two games of the season for the Bills, recording seven tackles. In five-plus years in Buffalo, he has been a stalwart for the Bills defensively, racking up 363 tackles and 14 interceptions.

Despite multiple injuries in the secondary this season, the Bills are off to a 4-1 start. They will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a potential AFC Championship Game preview this Sunday.