Bills Announce 2 Key Players Won't Play vs. Vikings

ORCHARD PARK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view of the staduim during the first half of the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins at Ralph Wilson Stadium on September 14, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are seriously banged up heading into this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

On Friday morning, Bills head coach Sean McDermott officially ruled out safety Jordan Poyer and defensive end Greg Rousseau for this weekend.

Poyer will miss his second consecutive game with an elbow injury. Rousseau, meanwhile, is "week-to-week" with a high ankle sprain.

Buffalo's defense will certainly miss Poyer and Rousseau this Sunday. Both players have made significant impacts this season.

Poyer already has six passes defended and four interceptions this year. Rousseau, meanwhile, has 21 total tackles and five sacks this season.

As for Bills quarterback Josh Allen, his status for Week 10 remains up in the air. He's currently dealing with a right elbow injury.

While on WGR550, McDermott said the Bills are taking it "hour-by-hour" when it comes to Allen's situation.

In the event Allen can't suit up for Sunday's game, the Bills will start Case Keenum at quarterback. He has been taking all the first-team reps in practice this week.

The Bills' full injury report will be released after Friday's practice is over.