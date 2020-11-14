Bills Announce 4 Players Will Miss Sunday’s Game vs. Arizona

The Buffalo Bills are going to be a bit shorthanded when they take on the Arizona Cardinals tomorrow afternoon. Moments ago, the team announced that four players were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Veteran cornerback Josh Norman has tested positive for COVID-19. He obviously won’t be allowed to play this Sunday, and neither will those who came in contact with him.

“Norman was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not travel and play in Sunday’s game at Arizona,” the Bills said in a statement. “Per NFL contact tracing protocols, three other players TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace and S Dean Marlowe have been defined to have been in close contact, have been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will not travel for Sunday’s game.”

Buffalo announced that defensive assistant coach Leonard Johnson will also miss tomorrow’s game.

Josh Norman tested positive for COVID-19. Tyler Kroft, Levi Wallace and Dean Marlowe were deemed high risk close contacts. All out for Sunday against the #Cardinals. https://t.co/dM6K1ZEhye — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 14, 2020

The Bills have called up Dane Jackson, Jake Kumerow, Darron Lee, Josh Thomas and Daryl Worley from the practice squad.

Trying to slow down Kyler Murray would be a tough task for Buffalo even if its defense was at full strength. That challenge will be much harder now that Norman and Wallace have been ruled out.

A lot of pressure will be on Tre’Davious White to lock down DeAndre Hopkins. It’ll be a long day for Sean McDermott’s defense if White can’t contain the All-Pro wideout.

Kickoff for the Bills-Cardinals game is at 4:05 p.m. ET from State Farm Stadium.