Bills Announce Official Decision On TE Dawson Knox

Last weekend, the Buffalo Bills cruised to a victory over the Miami Dolphins without tight end Dawson Knox. They’ll try to put together a similar result this Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On Friday, the Bills officially ruled out Knox for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars. He’s still recovering from a broken bone in his hand that he suffered in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

With Knox out for at least one more game, the Bills will need Tommy Sweeney to step up at tight end.

Bills HC Sean McDermott on @WGR550 says G Jon Feliciano (calf) and TE Dawson Knox (hand) are both OUT vs. Jaguars. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 5, 2021

As for Knox, it’s unclear when he’ll return to the Bills’ starting lineup. This hand injury isn’t supposed to be a long-term issue, which is why he wasn’t placed on injured reserve.

Two weeks ago, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo said that he believes Knox will return on Nov. 14 for the Bills’ showdown with the Jets. It’s still possible that Knox will return on that date.

Before he went down with a broken hand, Knox was becoming a star for the Bills. He already has 21 receptions for 286 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Even with Knox out of the lineup this Sunday, the Bills are heavy favorites against the Jaguars. Kickoff for this game is at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.