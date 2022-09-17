Bills Announce Gabe Davis' Official Status For Monday Night's Game

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 13: Gabriel Davis #13 and Josh Allen #17 celebrate a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the game at Bills Stadium on December 13, 2020 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills have listed wide receiver Gabe Davis as questionable on their injury report.

Davis is dealing with an ankle injury and notched limited participation during Saturday's practice session.

The 23-year-old wideout was not on the injury report until this afternoon.

Davis is the Bills' clear No. 2 receiving option behind Stefon Diggs. During Buffalo's season-opening win over the Los Angeles Rams, the third-year wide receiver reeled in four catches for 88 yards and a touchdown.

With or without Davis, the Bills will face off against the Tennessee Titans on Monday night.

Buffalo defensive tackle Ed Oliver is the only Bills player to be officially ruled out so far in Week 2.

If Davis can't go on Monday night, the Bills will need Isaiah McKenzie and Jamison Crowder to step up in the passing game. Of course, Stefon Diggs will play a large role as well.