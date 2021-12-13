Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Josh Allen

Josh Allen had one of his best performances on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but after the Buffalo Bills fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, there was concern about the quarterback’s health. Allen entered his postgame press conference wearing a walking boot on his left leg.

On Monday, less than 24 hours after the injury took place, the Bills were able to diagnose the injury.

Head coach Sean McDermott told reporters that Allen suffered a foot sprain in Sunday’s game, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. He is considered day-to-day.

Allen appeared to suffer the injury at the end of a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter. As he went to the ground, he landed awkwardly, but remained in the game and did not miss a snap.

Bills’ HC Sean McDermott said QB Josh Allen has a foot sprain and will be day to day. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 13, 2021

The Bills were able to force overtime thanks to Allen’s late game heroics. However, the Bucs came out on top in the extra period when Tom Brady found Breshad Perriman across the middle for the walk-off touchdown.

Buffalo’s loss wasn’t any fault of Allen’s. The fourth year quarterback had one of his best games of the season thus far, throwing for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He also scampered for 109 yards and a rushing score on 12 carries.

Allen and the rest of the Bills would rather have come out with a win, as a loss dropped them to 7-6 and to seventh place in the AFC. Buffalo is in the middle of a jam-packed field and could be in danger of missing the postseason all together if the next four weeks don’t go the right way.

With Allen’s injury now a point of concern within the organization, the Bills will have to move forward cautiously. Buffalo will need its star quarterback to be healthy if it wants to have any chance at making the playoffs.