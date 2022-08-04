Bills Announce Injury Diagnosis For Star Jordan Poyer

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 26: Jordan Poyer #21of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Tre'Davious White #27 after an interception by Poyer against the Washington Football Team in the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Two days ago, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer suffered an injury during practice. His MRI results showed that he's dealing with a hyperextended elbow.

On Thursday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott provided an update on Poyer's status.

“We’ll see,” McDermott told reporters. “I think it’s going to be some days here, maybe a week or two. We’ll see. He’s a tough guy and [we] know he rehabs well, so we’ll see.”

Poyer had an All-Pro season in 2021, racking up 93 tackles, nine passes defended, five interceptions and three sacks.

The Bills' secondary is dealing with a few bumps and bruises at the moment. Fellow safety Micah Hyde is also banged up.

Despite these injuries, McDermott isn't ready to press the panic button.

“I’m not overly concerned,” he added. “I’m always concerned when guys miss time, because you need that time to practice — whether you’ve been together like Micah and Jordan have or not, practice is important to performance. So with that, we’ll just see where it goes. And I think Micah will be out there a little bit more today as well.”

The Bills have a little over a month until their season opener against the Los Angeles Rams.