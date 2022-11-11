Bills Announce Josh Allen's Status For Vikings Game

TAMPA, FL - DECEMBER 12: Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks for an open receiver during the regular season game between the Buffalo Bills and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 12, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is officially questionable for this Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Allen is dealing with a right elbow injury. He missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday because of it.

Fortunately for the Bills, it appears Allen is making progress in his recovery. On Friday, he was listed as a limited participant in practice.

With Allen listed as questionable for Week 10, Bills fans will have to wait until Sunday to find out who'll be under center for their squad. Case Keenum would be the starter if Allen is unable to play.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team will continue to monitor its star quarterback.

"We are in an hour-to-hour situation here to see how he progresses through the day," McDermott said on WGR550.

Obviously, the Bills would love to have Allen on the field. Their offense runs primarily through his ability to wreak havoc on opposing defenses with his powerful right arm and strong legs.

On the flip side, the Bills can't afford to rush Allen back and risk making his injury situation worse than it already is.

Allen is completing 64.1 percent of his pass attempts for 2,403 yards with 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Kickoff for the Bills-Vikings game is at 1 p.m. ET.