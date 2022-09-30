Bills Announce More Tough Injury News

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

The hits just keep on coming for the Buffalo Bills. On Friday, head coach Sean McDermott had a discouraging update on cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Rhodes is unlikely to play this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens because he's dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Bills signed Rhodes to their practice squad on Wednesday. This move was made in large part because Buffalo's secondary has been decimated by injuries.

It's unfortunate that Rhodes has suffered an injury just two days after signing with the team.

At this point, the Bills are running out of bodies in the secondary.

Star cornerback Tre'Davious White is still on the reserve/PUP list because he's recovering from a torn ACL. Dane Jackson, meanwhile, is dealing with a neck injury that he suffered in Week 2.

As if that wasn't bad enough, All-Pro safety Micah Hyde is out for the year because he suffered a serious neck injury.

The Bills' defense will be put to the test this Sunday against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, there's no doubt about it.