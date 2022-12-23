Bills Announce New Decision On Wide Receiver Cole Beasley

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 07: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills makes a reception against coverage from defensive back Tarvarius Moore #33 of the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at State Farm Stadium on December 07, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Cole Beasley is on track to suit up for the Bills this Saturday.

On Friday, the Bills elevated Beasley to their active roster. The veteran wideout was signed to the practice squad earlier this month.

Beasley, 33, played for the Bills from 2019-2021. Last season, he had 82 receptions for 693 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers signed Beasley this season, but he temporarily retired after two games.

Before the Bills finalized their reunion with Beasley, they went over their expectations for the rest of the 2022 season.

"The last two years were difficult on everybody," Beasley said, via ESPN. "I don't really want to go into all of the things we talked about, me and Brandon and Coach McDermott, but there needed to be some conversations there that we needed to have. I'm just happy that we all could that as men and talk about it and resolve issues."

The Bills are hoping Beasley can elevate their passing game without being a distraction off the field.