Bills Announce New Decision On WR Cole Beasley

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley missed his first game of the 2021 season after testing positive last week. But with new rules being implemented, he’s coming back a bit early.

On Wednesday, the Bills announced that Beasley has been taken off the reserve/COVID-19 list. He’ll be joined in practice this week by Gabriel Davis, Jon Feliciano and A.J. Epenesa, who are all coming off the list with him.

Beasley made it abundantly clear he doesn’t plan to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. So when he tested positive last Tuesday, there was no chance he was going to play against the New England Patriots the following Sunday.

Fortunately for the Bills, they didn’t need Beasley to beat the Patriots. They won that game 33-21, greatly improving their chances of winning the AFC East title.

But following new CDC regulations cutting the mandatory isolation period from 10 days to five, the turnaround for players who test positive is now going to be much shorter.

Teams will be getting players back more quickly now with the NFL's shortened, five-day isolation period following a positive covid test in effect. It was approved yesterday and went into effect immediately, and it applies to individuals who previously tested positive. https://t.co/cIML8Hqq1G — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) December 29, 2021

Cole Beasley has having an up-and-down year for the Bills this year. In 14 games he has 76 receptions for 640 yards and one touchdown. He only needs six more catches to tie his personal career-high.

But Beasley also has just one more year on his contract. At 32 years of age and with several young receivers up-and-coming, the Bills can easily get out of his deal after this year and invest the money in other positions of need.

Beasley will need to ball out in these final two games and the playoffs if he wants to stick around in 2022 – let alone get an extension.

Will Cole Beasley make an impact for the Bills this weekend?