Bills Announce Stefon Diggs’ Status For Saturday

Stefon Diggs is dealing with an oblique injury just days before the Bills take on the Colts this Saturday in the AFC wild card round.

Diggs’ injury held him out of Buffalo’s practices earlier this week. Fortunately, he shared an encouraging update on Wednesday, despite missing the same day’s practice.

“I’m cool. No major issues. Don’t believe everything you read… It’s only been around for a little while, but I’m fine. I’ll be alright,” Diggs said Wednesday, via Radio.com.

Diggs’ words were proven true when he participated in the Bills’ Thursday practice. Despite the positive updates, Buffalo is listing its superstar receiver as “questionable” heading into Saturday’s playoff game.

This is obviously discouraging, but it’s highly unlikely Stefon Diggs doesn’t play this weekend.

The Bills offense is at its best when Diggs is playing. If the superstar wideout can play through his oblique injury, he’ll do so this weekend.

The Colts are no pushover. The last thing the Bills can afford to do is look ahead and sleepwalk through Saturday’s game.

Philip Rivers knows what it takes to win playoffs games. Josh Allen has yet to do so. Obviously Allen has been the better quarterback this season, but the playoff is a whole different animal compared to the regular season.

For now, all signs indicate Allen will have Diggs – his top target – on the field this weekend. That could make the difference for Buffalo on Saturday as the Bills look to make some noise this postseason.