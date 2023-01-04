Bills Announce Their Practice Plan For Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 23: Head coach Sean McDermott of the Buffalo Bills looks on against the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

It has been a really difficult week for the Bills to say the least. On Monday night, Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and needed his heartbeat to be restored on the field.

Hamlin is currently at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He remains sedated on a ventilator.

Since the Bills-Bengals game will not be played at any point this week, it sounds like Sean McDermott's squad will try to turn the page and get ready for its next opponent.

On Wednesday, the Bills announced that they'll have meetings and a walkthrough in advance of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The Bills will not, however, have any media availability.

There's no doubt the Bills will be playing with heavy hearts this weekend.

Even though Hamlin remains sedated, it has been reported by a family friend that progress is being made. Hopefully, we'll get a positive update on the former Pitt safety's status in the coming hours.