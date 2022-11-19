Bills Are Expected To Fly Out Of Buffalo Today - There's 1 Problem

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JANUARY 02: A general view of the snow covered seats at Highmark Stadium before a game between the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons on January 2, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Western New York has been slammed by one of the largest snow storms in recent memory. Before this storm even made landfall, the NFL relocated this weekend's game between the Bills and Browns from Buffalo to Detroit.

The NFL made the right call relocating Sunday's game. Orchard Park, the home of the Bills' stadium, recorded 66 inches of snow.

That being said, there's one issue with this entire situation. The Bills are still stuck in New York at the moment.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bills are working on getting players out of their homes and to the airport. Their plane ride to Detroit is scheduled for this afternoon.

To make matters worse, the airport in Buffalo is currently closed.

"As of now the airport is closed," Rapoport said. "So, that would be one hurdle to clear to make way for takeoff."

The Bills have time to figure this situation out. In the event they're stuck in Buffalo for the rest of this Saturday, the NFL may have to make a change to the Week 11 schedule.

For now, the Bills-Browns game is set to take place at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.