In March, the Buffalo Bills exercised the second-year option in offensive lineman Spencer Long’s contract. Today, they released him.

Long’s tenure in Buffalo is done after one season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The veteran interior lineman appeared in 14 games for the team in 2019.

Long came to the Bills after starting 13 games at center for the New York Jets in 2018. New York signed him to a four-year contract prior to that season, but released him after only one year due to inconsistent play.

A third-round draft pick out of Nebraska in 2014, Long began his career with Washington. He played in 40 games over four seasons with the club, making 31 starts.

Throughout his NFL tenure, Long has played center and both guard spots, so he’ll likely get another chance to catch on with a team as a depth piece. With the Bills signing Brian Winters, another former Jet, on Monday, there was no need to keep Long on the roster.

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a 10-6 season and Wild Card berth in 2019, their second playoff appearance in three years.

With Tom Brady now out of the division, Buffalo is expected to be the AFC East favorite in 2020.