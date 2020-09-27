Everyone Made The Same Joke About The Bills’ Blown Lead Today

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills were dominant for about three quarters against the Los Angeles Rams today.

The AFC East contenders appeared to be on the verge of their third straight win to open the season, getting out to a 28-3 lead against the NFC West foe.

Then, the Bills pulled an Atlanta Falcons.

Buffalo blew its 28-3 lead, allowing 29 unanswered points from the Rams. Los Angeles now leads Buffalo, 32-28, with less than two minutes.

Of course, everyone is making Atlanta Falcons jokes about the Bills’ blown lead.

The Falcons watching the Bills blow a 28-3 lead. pic.twitter.com/ey4OYXnvKz — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) September 27, 2020

The bills and falcons: pic.twitter.com/Jm5xpaXA0s — President Airbud (@Airbudburner) September 27, 2020

The Bills blew a 28-3 lead 😬 pic.twitter.com/Lw88AXPvSc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 27, 2020

There’s still time for the Bills to pull this one out, though.

Buffalo has the ball, down by four points, and is driving into Los Angeles territory. The Bills will need a late touchdown in order to pull this one out and improve to 3-0 on the season.

The Rams, meanwhile, are in need of a late defensive stop in order to get to 3-0 themselves.

Los Angeles and Buffalo are finishing up their game on local FOX stations. The NFL’s Red Zone channel is also carrying the finish to the game.