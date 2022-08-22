Bills, Cardinals Agreed To Trade On Monday Afternoon

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 21: A detail view of a Buffalo Bills helmet is seen on a cooler during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills on August 21, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and Arizona Cardinals agreed to a minor deal on Monday afternoon.

Buffalo sent veteran offensive lineman Cody Ford to Arizona in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick. Ford, 25, was the No. 38 overall pick in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In three seasons with the Bills, Ford appeared in 38 games and made 29 starts. He was the team's primary starter at right tackle as a rookie before starting seven games at both guard spots in 2020.

Last year, Ford appeared in 15 games and started seven for Buffalo.

Justin Pugh and Will Hernandez are the projected starting guards for the Cardinals, so Ford will likely provide depth behind them while also being ready to contribute at tackle if needed.

The former Oklahoma standout will be reunited with former teammates Kyler Murray and Marquise Brown in the desert.