Bills CB Josh Norman Is Getting Crushed For His Awful Performance

On Tuesday night, the Tennessee Titans hosted the Buffalo Bills in a matchup of undefeated teams – and AFC contenders.

The Titans took the field for the first time since a Week 3 win. Although they hadn’t played in a while, the Titans showed they are still one of the best teams in the NFL.

Tennessee dominated the first half en route to a 21-10 half-time lead. The play of the first half came when star running back Derrick Henry destroyed Bills corner Josh Norman.

Henry rolled out to the left and threw Norman to the ground with a lethal stiff-arm. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only bad play of the night for the former star corner.

Norman has been penalized twice for pass interference and second-year wide A.J. Brown is abusing the veteran corner through three quarters.

Fans watching from home aren’t exactly thrilled with Norman’s performance in tonight’s game.

Here’s just some of the reaction.

Josh Norman has to join Vontae Davis as Buffalo Bills who retired mid-game. — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) October 14, 2020

Josh Norman, please stay off the internet tonight. And maybe for a few months. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 14, 2020

Yikes.

At one time, Norman was one of the best corners in the game. However, that level of play has long since left the former NFL star.

Before kickoff, star corner Tre’Davious White was ruled out of the game. Unfortunately, that left Norman with the role of covering the Titans’ best wide receiver.

It hasn’t worked out too well tonight. Tennessee currently holds a 28-10 lead as the game heads to the fourth quarter.