Bills Coach Has Brutally Honest Comment On QB Jake Fromm

Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm after the win vs. Florida.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 02: Jake Fromm #11 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on after winning a game against the Georgia Bulldogs on November 02, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A Buffalo Bills assistant coach had a brutally honest comment on rookie quarterback Jake Fromm in the wake of his text message controversy.

A 2019 text message conversation featuring Fromm was posted by a woman on Twitter last week. Fromm said in the conversation that guns should be made more expensive so only “elite white people” can buy them.

“I am extremely sorry that I chose to use the words ‘elite white people’ in a text message conversation,” Fromm wrote on Twitter. “Although I never meant to imply that I am an elite white person,’ as stated later in the conversation, there’s no excuse for that word choice and sentiment.”

Fromm reportedly apologized to his teammates in a meeting last week, but he surely still has a lot of work to do.

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll said on Friday that Fromm is aware of that.

“He knows that he has a lot of work to do to earn the trust of his teammates back,”  Daboll said Friday, per ESPN. “And I’m a big believer in actions speak louder than words. So I know he’ll be committed to that. We have a strong leadership group, a strong culture in our room. Jake is a young man who apologized and, you know, where we go moving forward.

“He’s got a lot to do to earn the trust and confidence of the players and everyone else in the building back. I know he’ll work hard to do that.”

Fromm was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s reportedly been upfront with the Bills throughout this controversy.

