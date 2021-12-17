Bills Coach Has Promising Update On QB Josh Allen

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been battling an injury this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. But his coach had a big update ahead of the last day of practice.

Appearing on WGR 550, Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Allen “should be ready to go” this weekend. He said that the plan right now is that Allen will start and will practice on Friday.

That statement from McDermott will undoubtedly give Bills fans a sigh of relief. They’re 30-15 over the past three seasons with him at the helm and they need him healthy to keep pace with the Patriots in the AFC East.

Allen is completing 65.8-percent of his passes for 3,524 yards and 28 touchdowns with 11 picks. He’s on pace for yet another Pro Bowl season and a third straight trip to the playoffs.

The Bills don’t control their own destiny in the AFC East title race though. Even if they win out and beat the New England Patriots in Week 16, the Patriots can still win the division if they win their other games.

So for now, the goal in Buffalo has to be staying healthy and winning enough games to secure a playoff berth. After that, let the playoffs go as they will.

Will Josh Allen be at 100-percent against the Panthers this weekend? Or will we see some limitations following this injury spell.