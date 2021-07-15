Former College Football Star Ken Dorsey Lands NFL Promotion

Miami Hurricanes legend Ken Dorsey has done it all over the course of his career, spending time as a coach, player and executive. Though he’s only been with the Buffalo Bills for the past two seasons, it appears his stint with the franchise is going very well.

Bills reporter Sal Capaccio pointed out that Dorsey, who has been the team’s quarterbacks coach since 2019, has been promoted to passing game coordinator.

An announcement wasn’t made for this promotion, but the Bills listed Dorsey as their passing game coordinator on their official website.

“Under Dorsey’s tutelage, QB Josh Allen has blossomed into one of the top signal callers in the NFL,” the Bills wrote. “In 2020, Allen was named a second team All-Pro, Pro Bowl selection and finished second in the MVP voting. Following the 2020 season, Dorsey was promoted to passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach.”

At some point this offseason, Bills QB coach Ken Dorsey was promoted to “passing game coordinator,” as well. There was never an official announcement from the team, but it’s listed in his official bio: https://t.co/ATtXs9zW1A — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) July 14, 2021

This was a well-deserved promotion for Dorsey, who has done an excellent job of grooming Allen into an elite quarterback.

Dorsey actually drew interest from two teams this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions. If he continues to make strides as an assistant coach, he could end up landing a more lucrative gig elsewhere in the NFL.

It’s also possible that Dorsey becomes the offensive coordinator for the Bills when Brian Daboll inevitably lands a head coaching job.