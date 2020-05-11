Bills Coach Sean McDermott Names The AFC East Favorite

Now that Tom Brady has left New England, the AFC East appears to be wide open for the first time in over a decade.

For Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott though, that doesn’t necessarily mean that his team is destined to rule the division in 2020. In an interview with SI.com, McDermott said he feels that the Patriots should still be the favorites in the AFC East.

McDermott explained that until somebody in the AFC East proves that they can win the division, it’s unfair to name anyone the favorites other than them. But he did concede that it’s nice that people think so highly of his team.

“Anytime you bring up some of those words — expectations, pressure — number one, I think it shows you that people respect the way we’re doing things overall, which is nice,” McDermott said. “But number two, and just as important, the Patriots, look, they’ve won the division for X amount of years… Until someone is able to win the division, to us, the Patriots remain the favorite. Why shouldn’t they? You tell me one reason why they shouldn’t…”

Bills HC Sean McDermott says the Patriots still deserve to be the favorites in the AFC East, but he takes @AlbertBreer inside an offseason that represents Buffalo's best chance to catch New England in a long time https://t.co/gQsDwQ8JH5 pic.twitter.com/jhWPHFAGFc — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 11, 2020

Buffalo went 10-6 in 2019 – their best record since 1999. With the changes they’ve made in the offseason and a few easy games on the schedule, they probably will be AFC East favorites when all is said and done.

The Bills haven’t won the AFC East title since 1995, and have made just two playoff appearances in the last 20 years.

But Sean McDermott is responsible for bringing Buffalo to both of those playoff appearances. The two winning seasons he’s had are as many as his six predecessors combined.

Will Buffalo be the AFC East favorites in 2020? Or will another team take the mantle?